The Americas

 Bahamian, US Police Seize More than $3 Million in Marijuana  

By VOA News
September 22, 2020 08:21 AM
FILE - Marijuana plants for sale are displayed at the medical marijuana farmers market at the California Heritage Market in Los Angeles, July 11, 2014.
News reports in the Bahamas say local police and U.S. law enforcement agents have seized more than $3 million worth of marijuana following a high-speed boat chase. 

The Tribune newspaper quotes Police Commissioner Paul Rolle as saying officers, acting on a tip, chased the suspect's boat for more than hour before it rammed the police vessel in the Barraterre area of Exuma, injuring one police officer, who was thrown from the boat. 

Police responded by firing at the suspects, striking one person.  Police say the driver of the suspect's boat then stopped, allowing officers to board their vessel.  

The newspaper says Monday's bust was a joint operation between police, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and U.S. agencies, including the Coast Guard. 

Police say all four suspects are Bahamians. The condition of the suspect who was wounded was not immediately available. 

