The Americas

Bolivia Braces for General Strike After Vote Chaos

By Agence France-Presse
October 22, 2019 07:29 AM
Bolivian opposition protestors set on fire the electoral offices in Sucre on October 21, 2019. - Mesa, the main rival of…
Bolivian opposition protestors set on fire the electoral offices in Sucre on October 21, 2019. Mesa, the main rival of Bolivia's President Evo Morales, refuses to recognize the election results.

LA PAZ - Bolivia braced for a general strike on Tuesday hours after violence broke out in several cities when the main opposition candidate rejected presidential election results that seemed set to hand a controversial victory to long-time incumbent Evo Morales.

Opposition supporters reacted with fury, torching electoral offices in the southwestern cities of Sucre and Potosi, while rival supporters clashed in the capital La Paz.

Incidents were reported in cities across the South American country.

Carlos Mesa, who came a close second to Morales in Sunday's polls — forcing a run-off, according to preliminary results — denounced revised results released by election authorities as a "fraud."

"We are not going to recognize those results that are part of a shameful, consumated fraud, that is putting Bolivian society in a situation of unnecessary tension," said Mesa.

International monitors from the Organization of American States voiced "deep concern" at sudden changes to the election count to show Morales closing in on an outright victory in the first round.

Preliminary results released late Sunday showed neither Morales, 59, nor 66-year-old Mesa with a majority and "clearly indicated a second round," the OAS mission said.

Bolivia's President Evo Morales, left, poses for a picture before casting his vote in Villa 14 de Septiembre, in the Chapare region, Bolivia, Oct. 20, 2019.

The partial results put Morales in the lead with 45 percent of the votes, with Mesa on 38 percent, meaning Morales would have to contest a run-off for the first time.

But results released late Monday, after a long and unexplained delay, showed Morales edging towards an outright victory with 95 percent of the votes counted.

Mesa, a former president of the country between 2001-2005, accused Morales of colluding with the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to tweak delayed results and avoid a run-off.

Opposition call general strike

The call for a general strike was issued by Fernando Camacho, head of an influential civil society organization in Bolivia's biggest city, Santa Cruz, where transport and businesses were expected to shut down from noon.

"Tomorrow we start at 12:00 to block this country," Camacho told opposition demonstrators late Monday, before holding talks with leaders from other regions.

Long lines formed at gas stations amid fears of shortages.

Riot-police dispersed a crowd who tried to storm the electoral offices in the Andean city of Oruro, south of La Paz.

Clashes were also reported in Tarija in the south, Cochabamba in the center and Cobija in the north.

'Subverting democracy'

The United States' top diplomat for Latin America said the Electoral Tribunal was attempting "to subvert Bolivia's democracy by delaying the vote count and taking actions that undermine the credibility of Bolivia's elections."

"We call on the TSE to immediately act to restore credibility in the vote counting process," the official, Michael Kozak, said on Twitter.

The OAS observer mission in the country expressed "surprise at the drastic and hard-to-explain change in the trend of the preliminary results revealed after the closing of the polls," it said in a statement.

It urged the election authority to "firmly defend the will of the Bolivian people" and called for calm on the streets.

"It is extremely important that calm is maintained and any form of violence is avoided in this delicate situation."

Longest serving president

Morales, Latin America's longest-serving president, is controversially seeking a fourth term.

He obtained Constitutional Court permission in 2017 to run again for president even though the constitution allows only two consecutive terms.

The former coca farmer and leftist union leader has led the poor but resource-rich Latin American country for the past 13 years, though his popularity has waned amid allegations of corruption and authoritarianism.

He has led the country since taking office in 2006, when he became its first indigenous president.

A new mandate would keep him in power until 2025.

As leader of his Movement for Socialism Party (MAS), Morales points to a decade of economic stability and considerable industrialization as his achievements, while insisting he has brought "dignity" to Bolivia's indigenous population, the largest in Latin America.

He has come under severe criticism this year as wildfires in August and September ravaged Bolivia's forests and grasslands, with activists saying his policies encouraged the use of blazes to clear farmland.

 

 

Related Stories

A backer of Bolivia's President Evo Morales shows his support outside the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia, after a first…
The Americas
Opposition Leader, US, Voice Concern Over Stalled Bolivia Poll Count
Partial results put Morales in the lead with 45% of the votes, with Mesa on 38%, meaning Morales — controversially seeking a fourth term — would have to contest a run-off for the first time
Default Author Profile
By AFP
Mon, 10/21/2019 - 16:39
Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks to supporters at the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia, after a first round…
The Americas
Morales Leads in Bolivia Vote, But Seems Headed for Runoff
Morales came to prominence leading social protests in the landlocked country of 11 million people and rose to power as Bolivia's first indigenous president in 2006
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/21/2019 - 02:28
Bolivia's President Evo Morales, left, poses for a picture before casting his vote in Villa 14 de Septiembre, in the Chapare…
The Americas
Morales Leads Bolivia Vote, but Runoff Likely
Morales cast his vote shortly after polls opened, was favored to win the first round vote, but he was likely to be forced into a December runoff where he could be vulnerable to a united opposition
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/20/2019 - 10:01
Bolivia's President Evo Morales attends a campaign rally before general elections on Oct. 20, in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Oct. 5, 2019. (Courtesy of Bolivian Presidency/Handout)
The Americas
Evo Morales Not Trending Among Bolivia's Youth Ahead of Vote
Young voters make up about a third of country's electorate and they could determine Oct. 20 election in which he is seeking a fourth term
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 00:45
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage