The Americas

Bolivia Clashes: Third Person Killed in Disputed Election

By Associated Press
November 7, 2019 11:54 AM
Police block demonstrators from reaching the government palace during a protest against President Evo Morales' reelection.
Police block demonstrators from reaching the government palace during a protest against President Evo Morales' reelection, in La Paz, Bolivia, Nov. 6, 2019.

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA - Authorities in Bolivia say a third person has been killed in street clashes that have intensified since the country's disputed election nearly three weeks ago.
 
Limbert Guzman, a 20-year-old student, died late Wednesday in a clinic in the city of Cochabamba following clashes between supporters and foes of President Evo Morales.
 
Morales expressed his condolences on Twitter.
 
Bolivia's first indigenous president said Guzman had been a victim of violence promoted by political groups that encourage racial hate.
 
Opponents challenge an official count that showed Morales winning by a margin big enough to avoid the need for a runoff against a united opposition.
 
Morales accuses the opposition of trying to stage a coup.

 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

