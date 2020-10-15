The Americas

Bolivian Presidential Candidates Hold Final Rallies Ahead of Sunday’s Vote

By VOA News
October 15, 2020 04:02 AM
Supporters of Bolivian leftist presidential candidate Luis Arce attend the closing rally of his campaign in El Alto, Bolivia,…
Supporters of Bolivian leftist presidential candidate Luis Arce attend the closing rally of his campaign in El Alto, Bolivia, on Oct. 14, 2020.

The frontrunners in Bolivia's presidential race held their final campaign rallies this week ahead of Sunday's election, which is taking place during one of the country’s worst economic periods in decades.

Former President Luis Arce, the Movement for Socialism party candidate, addressed supporters in El Alto on Wednesday.

Citizen's Community party candidate Carlos Mesa's held his final rally in Santa Cruz on Tuesday.

Both candidates claim to have the antidote the country needs to address the economic and health challenges fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Arce is a former economic minister in the administration of ousted president Evo Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president.

Morales was forced to resign at the urging of the military after dozens of people died during protests following the contested vote results last year.

Mesa is expected to benefit from Morales replacement, interim president Jeanine Anez’s decision to drop out of the race.

Neither candidate appears to have a clear-cut path to the presidency, meaning a runoff vote remains a possibility.

