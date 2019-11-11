Bolivia's Morales Urges Opposition to 'Pacify the Country'

Updated 2:40 p.m., Nov. 11, 2019

Bolivia's Evo Morales called on the opposition to keep the peace Monday as a deepening political crisis over his disputed reelection last month has led to his resignation.

Morales resigned over the weekend after protests followed October elections, which granted him a fourth term; however, there were accusations of "irregularities."

According to the Bolivian constitution, the vice president is next in line to take power when the president steps down. The head of the country's Senate is third in line, but both of them, as well as a number of other top ministers, resigned shortly after Morales, leaving a power vacuum in the South American country awaiting rescheduled elections.

Opposition leader Jeanine Anez said Sunday she would assume the interim presidency of Bolivia, but Congress must first be convened to vote her into power.

Morales sent a string of tweets lashing out at his opponents Monday, saying they had a "responsibility to pacify the country and guarantee the political stability and peaceful coexistence of our people."

Mesa y Camacho, discriminadores y conspiradores, pasarán a la historia como racistas y golpistas. Que asuman su responsabilidad de pacificar al país y garanticen la estabilidad política y convivencia pacífica de nuestro pueblo. El mundo y bolivianos patriotas repudian el golpe — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 11, 2019

Morales called his key opponents, Carlos Mesa and Luis Fernando Camacho, "discriminators and conspirators," and also wrote that "violent groups" had attacked his home.

A State Department official said the United States is monitoring the "unfolding events" in Bolivia, adding, "It is crucial that the constitutionally delineated civilian leadership maintain control during the transition."

Mexico has described the ouster of Morales as a military coup, and said Monday that it would offer Morales political asylum. Some of his ministers and senior officials who stepped down over the weekend are currently seeking refuge in the Mexican ambassador's residence.

Latin America's longest-serving leader went into the election needing a 10 percentage-point lead to avoid a runoff and secure his fourth term in office in the October elections.

Partial results released after the election had predicted Morales would face a December runoff election against his main rival, former President Carlos Mesa.

Less than 24 hours later, the electoral commission released new numbers that showed with 95% of votes counted, Morales was just a 0.7 percentage point short of the 10 percentage-point mark.

The announcement prompted opposition complaints of fraud, and triggered violent protests in several cities.