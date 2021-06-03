The Americas

Brazil Building Collapse Kills Two

By VOA News
June 03, 2021 03:42 PM
Firefighters search for survivors after pulling some from the debris of a four story building that collapsed overnight in the…
Firefighters search for survivors after pulling some from the debris of a four-story building that collapsed overnight in the Rio das Pedras slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 3, 2021.

At least two people died early Thursday after a residential building collapsed in a working-class area of Rio de Janeiro.

People nearby reported hearing a booming sound, according to Reuters. The collapsed four-story building reportedly also caught fire.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene in the Rio das Pedras neighborhood, but they were too late to save an adult and child.

An aerial view shows a collapsed building in Rio das Pedras slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 3, 2021. Picture taken with a…
An aerial view shows a collapsed building in the Rio das Pedras slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 3, 2021.

The neighborhood is known to be controlled by organized crime groups reportedly involved in the construction of many substandard buildings.

In 2019, in the adjacent neighborhood of Itanhanga, another organized crime-built building collapsed and killed two people, Reuters reported.
 

