Brazil Building Collapse Kills Two

At least two people died early Thursday after a residential building collapsed in a working-class area of Rio de Janeiro.

People nearby reported hearing a booming sound, according to Reuters. The collapsed four-story building reportedly also caught fire.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene in the Rio das Pedras neighborhood, but they were too late to save an adult and child.

An aerial view shows a collapsed building in the Rio das Pedras slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 3, 2021.

The neighborhood is known to be controlled by organized crime groups reportedly involved in the construction of many substandard buildings.

In 2019, in the adjacent neighborhood of Itanhanga, another organized crime-built building collapsed and killed two people, Reuters reported.

