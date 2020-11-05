The Americas

Brazil President’s Son Charged with Corruption

By VOA News
November 05, 2020 01:40 AM
Brazil's Senator Flavio Bolsonaro takes selfies with supporters of his father, President Jair Bolsonaro, during the…
FILE - Brazil's Senator Flavio Bolsonaro takes selfies with supporters of his father, President Jair Bolsonaro, during the Independence Day celebrations in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 7, 2020.

Brazilian prosecutors are charging President Jair Bolsonaro's son, Flavio, with corruption during his tenure as a state lawmaker.

Rio de Janeiro's state prosecutors accuse Flavio Bolsonaro of embezzlement, money laundering and operating a criminal enterprise from 2007 to 2018, when he allegedly took money from his staffers' salaries when he was a Rio de Janeiro state lawmaker.

Flavio and 16 others, including his former driver, Fabricio Queiroz, are implicated in the alleged scheme.

Investigators reportedly began their probe into the money siphoning scheme in 2018, when auditors spotted unusual transfers of hundreds of thousands of dollars into an account held by Queiroz.

In an Instagram post, Flavio denied any wrongdoing, suggesting that the charges could be politically motivated because his father has previously campaigned on an anti-corruption platform.

By late Wednesday, President Bolsanaro had not spoken publicly about the accusations against his son.

