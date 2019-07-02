The Americas

Brazil: Protecting Environment Not Only European 'Interest'

By Associated Press
July 2, 2019 09:18 PM
Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo gestures during a news conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 2, 2019.
Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo gestures during a news conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, July 2, 2019.

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's foreign minister said Tuesday that protecting the environment "is not only a European interest" after France said it would ratify a free-trade deal between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur only if Brazil respects its commitment to reduce deforestation.
 
The EU and Mercosur last Friday finalized, after two decades of negotiations, an agreement that would integrate the blocs into a market of 800 million people. But the deal must still be ratified by the legislatures of the countries involved.
 
The French government said Tuesday that it was yet not ready to ratify the pact, saying Brazil must "respect its commitments" to protecting its rainforest. Before the deal was finalized, French President Emmanuel Macron had said France would not sign if Brazil did not continue within the Paris climate agreement.
 
Brazilian foreign minister Ernesto Araujo responded to France's comments by saying: "No country is ready to ratify (the agreement) from the constitutional point of view. It must be still submitted to parliament and approved."
 
"Most European countries use more agrotoxins per hectare then Brazil. The agricultural health crisis of mad cow disease began in Europe because of the poor feeding of livestock," Araujo said at a news conference in the capital, Brasilia. "This issue is not only a European interest, but ours" as well.
 
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has raised fears among environmentalists by promising to open up the Amazon to further development and because of his close ties to the country's agro-industry lobby.

FILE - In the Atlantic Forest in Bahia, fire and deforestation of hill slopes are forbidden by Brazilian law, but law enforcement is ineffective. (Credit: IESB archive)

 
A survey by the National Institute of Space Research that was published Tuesday showed that Amazon deforestation grew 60% in June compared to the same month last year, the worst data since 2016.
 
Mercosur is made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Related Stories

FILE - Piles of wood are seen during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or IBAMA, to combat illegal logging in Apui, in the southern region of the state of Amazonas, B
The Americas
Brazil Environment Agency Launches Operation to Combat Amazon Deforestation
Operation to tackle illegal logging that is accelerating Amazon deforestation amid a surge in tree-felling since President Jair Bolsonaro took office five months ago
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
June 06, 2019
FILE - The Amazon rainforest (L), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, Oct. 4, 2015.
The Americas
Satellite Data Shows Amazon Deforestation Rising Under Brazil's Bolsonaro
Deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil sped up in May to the fastest rate in a decade, according to data from an early-warning satellite system
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
June 04, 2019
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, March 25, 2019.
The Americas
AP Explains: Brazil's Environmental Changes under Bolsonaro
The administration of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has canceled a United Nations climate change workshop to be held in the city of Salvador in August, reaffirming its lack of interest in participating in international efforts to fight global warming. The far-right Bolsonaro has made clear he intends to make major changes to Brazil's environmental policy, including opening the globally vital Amazon rainforest to development and agribusiness. His environment minister has…
Brazil's Environment Minister Ricardo Salles attends a conference on indigenous rights organized by the prosecutor's office in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 23, 2019
The Americas
Ex-Ministers Blast Bolsonaro for Dismantling Brazil's Environment Protections
Eight former Brazilian environment ministers blasted new right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his administration in a letter Wednesday, saying it is dismantling the country's environmental protections. The former officials criticized the government's decision to strip the environment ministry's authority over forestry and water agency services, while also saying a lack of clear directives to combat climate change is threatening Brazil's ability to meet…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press