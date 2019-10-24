The Americas

Brazil Says It Will No Longer Require Visas from Chinese, Indian Citizens

By Reuters
October 24, 2019 09:20 PM
FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a signing ceremony of a presidential decree providing federal organizations with free of charge publications by National Press, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 30, 2019.
FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a signing ceremony of a presidential decree providing federal organizations with free of charge publications by National Press, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 30, 2019.

SAO PAULO - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday the South American nation will drop its requirement that visiting Chinese and Indian tourists or businesspeople obtain visas.

Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, came to power at the beginning of the year and has made it a policy to reduce visa requirements from a number of developed countries. But the announcement, made during an official visit to China, is the first he has made expanding that policy to the developing world.

Earlier this year, the Brazilian government ended visa requirements for tourists and businesspeople from the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia. Those countries, however, have not in return dropped their visa requirements for Brazilian citizens.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias looks on during a news conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 3, 2019.
The Americas
Agriculture Minister: Brazil to Keep Neutral in Relation to China-US Trade War
Tereza Cristina Dias told a news conference that while world's two largest economies work out their differences, Brazil will seek to keep good relations and trade flows with both
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 08/05/2019 - 18:47
FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talks at the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 6, 2019.
The Americas
Brazil's Bolsonaro to Meet China's Xi for First Time at G-20
Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right firebrand, has softened his stance on Brazil's largest trading partner since taking office in January and will meet with Xi for 40 minutes on Friday morning before summit kicks off in Osaka
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 06/25/2019 - 00:21
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage