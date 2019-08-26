The Americas

Brazil Tells Ambassadors No Time Off Due to Amazon Fires

By Reuters
August 26, 2019 11:08 PM
A man is seen on a burning tract of the Amazon jungle in Canarana, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Aug. 26, 2019.
A man is seen on a burning tract of the Amazon jungle in Canarana, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Aug. 26, 2019.

BRASILIA - Brazil's Foreign Ministry on Monday ordered its ambassadors in Europe and other G-7 countries not to take vacation for the next two weeks in order to coordinate a diplomatic response to global concerns over the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The move comes after Brazil sent a circular to diplomats last week with talking-points about the country's environmental record in a bid to help respond to public criticism.

The decision to suspend vacations for ambassadors in certain countries was taken by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Araújo after an emergency meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday evening, the two sources said.

An aerial view shows smoke rising over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, in this Aug. 24, 2019 picture taken with a drone.

France and Ireland have threatened to tear up the EU-Mercosur trade deal, 20 years in the making, over the fires.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron even accused Bolsonaro of lying when he played down concerns over climate change at the G20 summit in June.

Some ambassadors were already on vacation and had to return to their posts, the sources said.

Embassies have also been told to post to their social media pages with information such as that forest fires happen every year in the Amazon and that the current fires are not out of control.

Related Stories

A fire burns in highway margins in the city of Porto Velho, Rondonia state, part of Brazil's Amazon, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
The Americas
Brazil's Bolsonaro Causes Global Outrage Over Amazon Fires
The G-7 pledge came despite tensions between European countries and the Brazilian president, who suggested the West was angling to exploit Brazil’s natural resources
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 13:06
Charred trees felled by wildfires are seen near Porto Velho, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
The Americas
G-7 Leaders Vow to Help Brazil Fight Fires, Repair Damage
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country and others will talk with Brazil about reforestation in the Amazon once fires there have been extinguished
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 16:43
In this photo released by Brazil Ministry of Defense, a C-130 Hercules aircraft dumps water to fight fires burning in the Amazon rainforest, in Brazil, Saturday, Aug, 24, 2019. Backed by military aircraft, Brazilian troops on Saturday were deploying…
The Americas
Brazilian Troops Begin Deploying to Fight Amazon Fires
Fires that have swept region prompted anti-government protests and international outcry
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 02:10
FILE - This satellite image provided by NASA on Aug. 13, 2019, shows several fires burning in the Brazilian Amazon forest.
The Americas
Brazil's Bolsonaro Suggests NGOs Setting Amazon Fires, Gives No Proof
Brazil's official monitoring agency is reporting a sharp increase in wildfires this year, and President Jair Bolsonaro is suggesting that non-governmental organizations could be setting them to make him look bad
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/21/2019 - 16:43
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

The Worth of a Girl