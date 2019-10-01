The Americas

Brazil's Bolsonaro Issues Decree Expanding Farm Credit

By Reuters
October 1, 2019 11:20 PM
FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a signing ceremony of a presidential decree providing federal organizations with free of charge publications by National Press, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 30, 2019.
FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a signing ceremony of a presidential decree providing federal organizations with free of charge publications by National Press, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 30, 2019.

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday signed a decree with a variety of measures to expand financing for farmers.

The measures include the creation of a "fraternal" fund that will provide an estimated 5 billion reais ($1.20 billion) in additional credit for the sector, according to Rogerio Miranda, the Economy Ministry's subsecretary for agriculture policy.

The fund will be partially funded by agricultural producers themselves and provides for farmers to band together to seek joint guarantees when renegotiating debts.

Bolosonaro is instituting the measures by what is known as a temporary decree, that must be approved by Congress within 120 days or its effects will expire.

The decree also included measures to equalize interest rates between all players providing loans to the farm sector, which officials said is aimed at promoting competition.

The policy will also subsidize grains companies to expand their storage capacity.

($1 = 4.1574 reais)

 

Related Stories

General view of Brazil's Senate during a session to vote on the pension reform bill in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct. 1, 2019.
The Americas
Brazil Senate's Pension Reform Vote Facing Late Hurdles
Second-round vote scheduled for next week may not take place if government reneges on promises made to lawmakers in return for their support, government's leader in upper house says
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 22:59
A Pataxo indigenous man attends the launch of the report on violence against indigenous peoples in Brazil, at the headquarters of the National Conference of Bishops in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 24, 2019.
The Americas
Invasions of Indigenous Land in Brazil Rise Under Bolsonaro
Missionary Indigenous Council says illegal miners, loggers and tappers of natural resources are involved in most of the invasions
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/25/2019 - 01:20
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Sept. 10, 2019.
The Americas
Fire-setting Amazon Farmers Not 'Villains,' Just Poor, Politicians Say
Brazil's space research agency, INPE, says number of fires in Amazon this year was highest since 2010 and deforestation rose for fourth straight month in August from a year earlier
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 00:00
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

The Worth of a Girl