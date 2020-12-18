The Americas

Brazil's Odebrecht Changes Name After Years of Scandals

By AFP
December 18, 2020 06:48 PM
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the Odebrecht SA construction conglomerate is pictured at its headquarters in Sao Paulo,…
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the Odebrecht SA construction conglomerate is pictured at its headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 29, 2019. The troubled company has changed its name to Novonor, Dec. 18, 2020.

SAO PAULO - Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht announced Friday it has changed its name to Novonor, attempting to turn over a new leaf following years of high-profile and damaging corruption scandals across Latin America.

"We're not erasing the past. The past cannot be erased," said Mauricio Odebrecht, who represents the majority shareholder, in a statement.

"After all the changes and course corrections we've instituted, now we're looking at what we want to be: a company inspired by the future. This is our new north."

Odebrecht was at the center of the Operation Car Wash corruption scandal that resulted in dozens of top Brazilian businessmen and politicians being sent to jail, including Marcelo Odebrecht, the former company president and grandson of the construction giant's founder.

At the height of its influence, before Operation Car Wash was launched six years ago, Odebrecht employed 180,000 people worldwide.

Now Novonor "is born as the holding company of a business group with 25,000 employees and six companies" working in engineering, construction, urban mobility and roads, oil and gas, real estate, petrochemicals and the naval industry, the statement said.

From its launch in 2014, the Operation Car Wash investigation uncovered a vast network of bribes paid by large construction companies to politicians to obtain major contracts with Brazil's state oil company Petrobras.

The case sparked political crises in several countries. In Peru, three former presidents are under investigation, and a fourth, Alan Garcia, committed suicide in 2019 when police arrived at his home to take him into custody.

Odebrecht was ordered to pay many fines including one worth $2.6 billion to the governments of the United States, Brazil and Switzerland.

Marcelo Odebrecht was arrested in June 2015 and sentenced to 19 years in jail. That was reduced to 10 years after he collaborated with investigators, and since December 2017 he has served his time under house arrest.

Related Stories

Policemen stand in front of the Petrobras headquarters during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, March 4, 2015.
The Americas
Swiss File Their 1st Charges in Petrobras-Odebrecht Scandal
Prosecutors charged a suspect with complicity in the bribery of public officials and with money laundering
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/22/2019 - 10:23 AM
A sign of the Odebrecht SA construction conglomerate is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 26, 2016.
Economy & Business
Brazil's Odebrecht Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Construction giant said in a statement that it and its subsidiaries would continue operating normally during the debt restructuring, which is one of the largest ever filed in Brazil
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/17/2019 - 09:40 PM
Peru's President Martin Vizcarra speaks to foreign media at the government palace in Lima, Oct. 29, 2018.
The Americas
Peru's Vizcarra to Ask Congress to Declare Emergency in Odebrecht Probe
Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said on Tuesday he would ask Congress to declare the public prosecutor's office in a state of emergency after the agency's top official removed two investigators at the heart of the probe into a massive graft scandal triggered by Brazilian builder Odebrecht. Vizcarra, who had been attending the inauguration of President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, cut short his trip to deal with the surprise twist in the Odebrecht case, saying he…
AFP logo
By
AFP

Child Marriage