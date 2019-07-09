The Americas

Brazil's Vale Gets First Conviction in Deadly Dam Disaster

By Associated Press
July 9, 2019 08:29 PM
An aerial view shows flooding triggered by a mining company dam collapse near Brumadinho, Brazil, Jan. 25, 2019.
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian mining giant Vale SA has been hit with its first conviction for a rupture of a containment dam that sent a tidal wave of mining waste through a rural community, killing nearly 300 people in January.

A state court announced the conviction in a statement posted on its website Tuesday.

Judge Elton Pupo Nogueira ordered Vale to pay for repairing "all the damages caused by the tragedy." He did not set a specific amount for the company to pay, but said the costs will be related to the deaths as well as damage to the environment and local economy.

The judge maintained a freeze on $2.9 billion in Vale assets. The court statement said Vale's defense did not deny responsibility for the damages caused by the dam rupture.

