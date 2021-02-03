The Americas

Canada Designates 'Neo-Fascist' Proud Boys as Terrorist Entity

By VOA News
February 03, 2021 03:44 PM
Supporters of President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys attend a rally at Freedom Plaza,…
FILE - Supporters of then-President Donald Trump, wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys, attend a rally at Freedom Plaza, Dec. 12, 2020, in Washington.

Canada became the first country Wednesday to formally designate the Proud Boys a terrorist entity, according to the nation’s public safety ministry.

The ministry said in a statement the group was "a neo-fascist organization" that "played a pivotal role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol" in Washington.

The ministry said Canadian officials were already considering the move and that the January 6 insurrection contributed to the decision.

“The group and its members have openly encouraged, planned and conducted violent activities against those they perceive to be opposed to their ideology and political beliefs,” the ministry said.

The designation could allow Canadian police to handle crimes committed by the group as terrorist activity as well as empower authorities to seize financial assets.

Reputation for violence

The Proud Boys group is considered a far-right, male chauvinist extremist organization with a reputation of engaging in violent activities at political rallies.

Members have been under increasing scrutiny in the United States after embracing the former Trump administration’s nationalist policies and being a major agitator during previous protests and last month’s riot at the Capitol that left five people dead.

According to the U.S.-based Southern Poverty Law Center, members of the Proud Boys were “aggressively front and center during the attack on the Capitol.” The SPLC also defines the Proud Boys as a hate group.

Then-President Donald Trump urged the group to “stand back and stand by” when a moderator asked him to denounce it during a presidential debate in September.

After the attack on the Capitol, the head of Canada’s opposition New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, began urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to declare the Proud Boys a terrorist group.

The Canadian government added a total of 13 groups to its terrorism list, including three other neo-Nazi or far-right organizations. The Base and the Atomwaffen Division operate mostly in the U.S., while the Russian Imperial Movement, based in Russia, has operated in Europe, the Middle East and other regions.

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a…
USA
Proud Boys Leader Ordered to Stay Out of DC
Enrique Tarrio was arrested Monday, two days ahead of planned rally
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 01:09 PM
FILE - A tattoo is seen on a hand of a supporter of Italy's far-right Forza Nuova party during a demonstration in Rome, Italy, Nov. 4, 2017.
Extremism Watch
Report: Far-Right Terrorism Rises as Islamist Terrorism Declines
Global Terrorism Index cites significant rise in killings by far-right extremists, decline in lethality of attacks by radical Islamists
Namo Abdulla
By Namo Abdulla
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 06:52 PM
A protester carries a Proud Boys banner, a right-wing group, while other members start to unfurl a large U.S. flag in front of…
USA
Proud Boys Group Hails Trump's Debate Comments
President refused to directly disavow them and similar groups when asked by debate moderator Chris Wallace
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 06:38 PM
Members of the Proud Boys cheer on stage as they and other right-wing demonstrators rally, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in…
USA
3 Arrests, Little Violence at Far-Right Group’s Portland Rally
Rally organized by Proud Boys, self-described ‘Western chauvinist’ group, was in support of President Trump’s reelection
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 09/26/2020 - 09:50 PM
Demonstration against the German government's COVID-19 restrictions in Berlin
Europe
Far-Right Extremists Try to Enter German Parliament
Move follows a protest against the country's pandemic restrictions
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 09:06 PM
Members of a group wearing shirts with the logo of the far-right Proud Boys group argue with counter protesters during a small protest against Washington state's stay-at-home orders, Friday, May 1, 2020, in downtown Seattle.
Race in America
Far-Right US Facebook Groups Pivot to Attacks on Black Lives Matter
Review finds the conversations, many of them by conservative or pro-gun activists, shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over racial injustice
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 07/05/2020 - 05:26 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage