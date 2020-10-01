The Americas

Caravan of Central American Migrants Heads North for Better Life

By VOA News
October 01, 2020 04:15 AM
Migrants walk along a highway in hopes of reaching the distant United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Wednesday, Sept. 30,…
Migrants walk along a highway in hopes of reaching the distant United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Sept. 30, 2020.

Hundreds of Central American migrants have begun a long journey on foot in hopes of reaching the United States.

The Associated Press reports the caravan left San Pedro Sula, Honduras, late Wednesday for the Guatemala border, which reopened two weeks ago after restricting travel for months to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Although smaller than caravans of recent years that numbered in the thousands, the group has gotten the attention of Mexico and the United States.

A Twitter message from the U.S. Embassy in Honduras on Wednesday seemed to discourage the journey, saying that migration to the U.S. was more difficult than before and more dangerous because of the coronavirus.

Mexico said in a statement it would make sure the activities of the migrants are legal and not disruptive.

The flow of Central American migrants heading north has slowed during the pandemic, but migration experts note the factors and conditions spurring people to leave the region have not abated.

