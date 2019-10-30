Chile Cancels APEC, COP25 Amid Ongoing Protests

Chile has cancelled climate and economic summits as anti-government protests continue, President Sebastian Pinera announced Wednesday.

The South American country was set to host the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November as well as the COP25 climate summit in early December.

The protests that began October 18 over a 4% increase in subway fares in Santiago have spread across the nation, inflamed by the frustration of ordinary Chileans who feel they have been left out of the prosperity of Latin America's wealthiest country.

Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces on Monday - the same day President Pinera replaced eight cabinet members in an attempt to tame the country's political crisis.

While most of the protests have been peaceful, some have turned violent, leaving at least 20 people dead.

The protesters are seeking improved economic equality in the country, as well as reforms in the pension and medical systems.

Pinera, a center-right billionaire, last week offered a host of proposals to try to calm the protesters, including a raise in the minimum wage and pensions as well as lower prices for medicines and public transportation.