Chile Cancels APEC, COP25 Amid Ongoing Protests

By VOA News
October 30, 2019 10:57 AM
A wet anti-government protester dries his clothes by standing close to a burning street barricade, after police used a water cannon to disperse demonstrators in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 29, 2019.
A wet anti-government protester dries his clothes by standing close to a burning street barricade, after police used a water cannon to disperse demonstrators in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 29, 2019.

Chile has cancelled climate and economic summits as anti-government protests continue, President Sebastian Pinera announced Wednesday.

The South American country was set to host the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November as well as the COP25 climate summit in early December.

The protests that began October 18 over a 4% increase in subway fares in Santiago have spread across the nation, inflamed by the frustration of ordinary Chileans who feel they have been left out of the prosperity of Latin America's wealthiest country.

Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces on Monday - the same day President Pinera replaced eight cabinet members in an attempt to tame the country's political crisis.  

While most of the protests have been peaceful, some have turned violent, leaving at least 20 people dead.

The protesters are seeking improved economic equality in the country, as well as reforms in the pension and medical systems.

Pinera, a center-right billionaire, last week offered a host of proposals to try to calm the protesters, including a raise in the minimum wage and pensions as well as lower prices for medicines and public transportation.

People and demonstrators run as a riot police vehicle uses a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 29, 2019.
The Americas
'So Much Damage': Chile Protests Flare Back Up as Reforms Fall Short
Chileans took to the streets again on Tuesday, pouring by the thousands into plazas and shutting down main boulevards
A masked anti-government protester stands by a burning street barricade in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Fresh…
The Americas
Protests Continue in Chile Despite Cabinet Changes by President
President Pinera replaced eight cabinet members in an effort to quell demonstrations
