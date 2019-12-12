Chile Finds Debris, Human Remains from Missing Plane

Chilean authorities announced Thursday that rescue workers had found debris and human remains from the military transport plane that went missing on a regular flight to Antarctica.

The head of the Chilean air force, General Arturo Merino, told reporters that based on the condition of the remains, it would be "practically impossible' that any survivors would be found.

"Remains of human beings that are most likely the passengers have been found among several pieces of the plane," Merino said. "I feel immense pain for this loss of lives.''

The C-130 Hercules was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers, including members of the Chilean air force, army and three civilians.

The wreckage was found 30 kilometers from the plane's last-known position.