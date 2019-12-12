The Americas

Chile Finds Debris, Human Remains from Missing Plane

By VOA News
December 12, 2019 09:10 PM
Chile's Air Force Commander Arturo Merino, center, speaks during a news conference at the Chilean Air Force base in Punta Arenas, Chile, Dec. 12, 2019.
Chile's air force commander, General Arturo Merino, center, speaks during a news conference at the Chilean air force base in Punta Arenas, Dec. 12, 2019.

Chilean authorities announced Thursday that rescue workers had found debris and human remains from the military transport plane that went missing on a regular flight to Antarctica.

The head of the Chilean air force, General Arturo Merino, told reporters that based on the condition of the remains, it would be "practically impossible' that any survivors would be found.

"Remains of human beings that are most likely the passengers have been found among several pieces of the plane," Merino said. "I feel immense pain for this loss of lives.''

The C-130 Hercules was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers, including members of the Chilean air force, army and three civilians.  

The wreckage was found 30 kilometers from the plane's last-known position.

Related Stories

Relatives of passengers of a missing military plane arrive in a Chilean military airplane to an airbase in Punta Arenas, Chile, Dec. 11, 2019.
The Americas
Chile: Debris Believed From Missing Plane Carrying 38 Found
Air Force Gen. Eduardo Mosqueira said “sponge” material, possibly from the plane’s fuel tank, was found floating roughly 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the place the C-130 Hercules last had radio contact
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 20:36
Relatives of passengers of a missing military plane arrive in a Chilean military airplane to an airbase in Punta Arenas, Chile, Dec. 11, 2019.
The Americas
Chile: Debris Believed From Missing Plane Carrying 38 Found
Air Force Gen. Eduardo Mosqueira said “sponge” material, possibly from the plane’s fuel tank, was found floating roughly 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the place the C-130 Hercules last had radio contact
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 20:36
In this image made from video, Gen. Eduardo Mosqueira, right, of the Fourth Air Brigade speaks to the media next to a map of…
The Americas
Chile Combs Antarctic for Missing Plane with 38 Aboard
Transport plane carrying 39 passengers and crew disappears shortly after takeoff
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 05:01
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage