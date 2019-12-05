The Americas

Chileans Get on Their Bikes as Protests Hobble Public Transport

By Reuters
December 05, 2019 11:34 AM
A woman rides a bicycle past police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, Dec. 4, 2019.
A woman rides a bicycle past police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, Dec. 4, 2019.

SANTIAGO - Chileans are increasingly turning to bikes to get to work after weeks of rioting have hobbled Santiago's metro system, destroyed hundreds of stop lights and left broken glass and debris littering its once-orderly streets.

The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses, devastating the economy.

Though protests have simmered down in recent weeks, the damage to streets, squares and the metro remain.

Traffic is regularly snarled at downtown intersections that now have no stoplights and where motorists must fend for themselves.

Cycling has emerged as the obvious solution, says Tomas Echiburu, a researcher with the Urban Development Center at Chile's Universidad Catolica.

"Before the crisis ... 450 cyclists per hour passed through here at peak commute," he said. "Immediately after the crisis, that quantity has doubled, to 900 per hour."

Bikes now outnumber cars at many intersections during rush hour, and cyclists in shiny new Spandex gear and fluorescent helmets are seen zipping down tree-lined bike lanes throughout much of the business district.

"Since the crisis began, the streets have filled with," said 60-year-old Ana Guzman as she pedaled to work at a local healthcare center. "Before, you could walk peacefully, but now it's all congested."

Local bicycle shops have reaped the benefits. "Sales have taken off," said Jorge Arancibia, a local shop owner.

"People need to get around and so they've either dug out their old bike or bought a new one."
 

Related Stories

People walk past a bureau de exchange were currency exchange is displayed in Santiago, Chile, Dec. 2, 2019.
The Americas
Chile Central Bank Holds Benchmark Rate Steady Even as Protests Hammer Economy
Bank says recently announced fiscal stimulus measures and a depreciating peso, which hit a historic low last week, could help push long-lagging inflation in South American nation to its target, prompting its decision
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 21:25
FILE - A Scotiabank gate is seen graffitied during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 1, 2019.
The Americas
Chile's Economy Posts Biggest Drop in Decade as Protests Bite
South American country's economy contracted 3.4% in October from same month a year ago, the central bank said on Monday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 18:42
Workers take part in a national strike during ongoing protests against Chile's government, in Santiago Chile November 26, 2019…
The Americas
Chile's Pinera Asks for Help From Military Even as Abuse Allegations Mount
The continuing protests in Chile over inequality and a shortfall in some social services have left at least 26 dead and thousands injured
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 14:43
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage