The Americas

Chileans Head to Polls Over Drafting of New Constitution

By VOA News
October 23, 2020 10:18 PM
A man rides a bicycle past a wall a graffiti reading “Chile decides” in Santiago, on October 23, 2020, two days ahead of a…
A man rides a bicycle past a wall with graffiti reading 'Chile decides' in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 23, 2020, two days ahead of a referendum.

Chileans are poised to vote for a new constitution as they head to the polls Sunday.

While the current constitution, which dates to Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, has helped Chile establish itself as one of the region’s most stable and successful economies, many in the country say they feel left out.

Dissatisfaction has led to violent protests, starting last year with massive violence over a transit fare hike that left 26 dead, CNN reported. More recently, churches have been burned and hundreds have been arrested in widespread demonstrations.

A new constitution, to be written by an elected citizen’s body, has been the main demand of the protesters, who say the current governing document favors private interests and gives disproportionate access to education and health care.

Opponents of the new constitution say changing a document that has favored Chile’s economic success is a “leap into the void,” Reuters reported.

Analysts say a new constitution could be more inclusive, but that promised social policies might not be able to be supported economically.

Alejandro Werner, IMF Western Hemisphere director, told Reuters on Thursday a new constitution could usher in "a new era in which the main elements that generated the Chilean success story ... are maintained in terms of economic growth, but complemented by a social inclusion agenda."

A potential risk, he said was "a multiplicity of social policies without macroeconomic support."

Sunday’s vote would decide not only if Chile would get a new constitution, but who would write it. According to CNN, a constitutional assembly would be chosen in April 2021 during municipal and regional elections. A new constitution would take more than a year to write, CNN reported.

Polls currently show two-thirds of Chileans support a new constitution, Reuters reported.

Related Stories

Molotov Cocktails, Tear Gas and Water Cannons Mark Violent Chile Protest
00:00:43
Quick Takes
Molotov Cocktails, Tear Gas and Water Cannons Mark Violent Chile Protest
Chileans took to the streets of Santiago Friday, October 16, to vent anger over inequality and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera's government, trading Molotov cocktails and rocks with tear gas and water cannons used by police.  (Reuters)
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 10/17/2020 - 03:00 PM
Anti-government protesters are sprayed by police with water during a demonstration against police after an officer was accused…
The Americas
Chileans Protest Ahead of Referendum on Constitutional Changes
Vote scheduled for Oct. 25 was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 10/10/2020 - 05:42 AM
Paramedics and demostrators attend a youth who fell into the Mapocho river from a bridge during a police charge on protesters in Santiago, Chile, Oct.2, 2020.
The Americas
Police Officer in Chile Accused of Throwing Teen from Bridge 
The 16-year-old boy was in stable condition with head trauma and a wrist fracture following the incident in Santiago on Friday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/04/2020 - 02:39 PM
Map of Earthquake in Chile
The Americas
Strong Earthquake Hits Northern Chile
There are reports of people living along the coast being evacuated as a precaution, but no immediate word of anyone being injured
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/01/2020 - 09:11 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage