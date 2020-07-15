The Americas

Chile's President Seeking Full Congressional Support for Coronavirus Stimulus Package

By VOA News
July 15, 2020 05:37 AM
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a merchant at a new coronavirus testing site geared at street vendors, at a…
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a merchant at a new coronavirus testing site geared at street vendors, at a sports center in the Puente Alto neighborhood of Santiago, Chile, July 10, 2020.

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera is hoping his second economic stimulus package proposal to help middle-class citizens impacted by the coronavirus lockdown gets the full backing of the Congress.  

His initial $1.5 billion proposal failed to generate enough support from the Chilean Congress last week. 

In a televised speech, Pinera said his latest proposal delivers financial contributions directly to the middle class. 

Piñera's new stimulus package also has credit extensions, rent subsidies and loans to help pay for college.  

Piñera hopes his proposal will counter an initiative by the opposition that would allow pensioners to withdraw 10 percent of their savings from a total of 200,000 dollars in Chile's Pension Funds Administrator.  

The opposition argues Piñera’s proposal is costly and would burden the middle class with unnecessary debt. 

Related Stories

Employees of a funeral parlour put the coffin containing the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in the vehicle of a relative…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Chile Records Largest Single-Day COVID-19 Death Total Since Outbreak Began
Chile coronavirus deaths surge; country has one of the highest caseloads in region
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 04:39
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago
COVID-19 Pandemic
Chile Opens Special Residences for COVID-19 Patients
Move aims to ease burden on overwhelmed hospital system
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 01:21
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage