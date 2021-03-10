The Americas

Clean Up Underway After Nicaragua's Tallest Volcano Erupts  

By VOA News
March 10, 2021 02:40 AM
People take cover under a plastic tarp during heavy rain after the San Cristobal volcano spewed smoke and ash, near Chinandega, Nicaragua, Sept. 8, 2012.
People take cover under a plastic tarp during heavy rain after the San Cristobal volcano spewed smoke and ash, near Chinandega, Nicaragua, Sept. 8, 2012.

Authorities in Nicaragua are keeping a close watch on the San Cristobal volcano, as residents clean up from Tuesday's eruption that showered ash over the northwestern city of Chinandega. 

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the eruption of Nicaragua's tallest volcano. 

One witness told the Associated Press there was a single big explosion followed by 30 minutes of spewing gasses.  

The ash and gasses reduced visibility in the area to nearly zero, prompting some businesses to close. 

The AP reported late Tuesday that Vice President Rosario Murillo asked Nicaraguans to remain calm, but there was no mention of evacuations. 

The San Cristobal volcano erupted nearly a month ago, sending a huge ash plume into the air. 

