Colombia Arrests 8 More Suspects in Police Academy Car Bombing

Colombia has captured eight leftist rebels accused of killing at least 22 people in a bombing attack on a police academy.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) claimed responsibility for the January 2019 car bombing in the capital Bogota. The rebel group claimed the attack was in retaliation for President Ivan Dugue’s refusal to respect a unilateral cease-fire declared by the leftist group in 2018.

Duque on Thursday praised police and prosecutors for arresting those behind the terrorist attack.

The eight suspects face multiple charges, including murder and financing terrorism.

The latest arrests bring to 13 the number of people detained in connection to the bombing.