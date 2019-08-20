The Americas

Colombia Laments Lack of Aid for Growing Venezuela Migration Crisis

By Reuters
August 20, 2019 09:07 PM
People cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, June 10, 2019.
FILE - People cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, June 10, 2019.

BOGOTA - International donors have been significantly less generous in their support of Venezuelan migrants than other global refugee crises, Colombia's foreign minister said on Tuesday, as he repeated a request for more aid money.

Colombia has borne the burnt of mass migration from its neighbor, which is mired in a deep political and economic crisis that has caused long-running shortages of food and medicines.

More than 1.4 million Venezuelans have fled to Colombia in recent years, pressuring healthcare services, school places and other basics like food and shelter.

The United Nations had called for global donations of $315 million in 2019 to help Colombia - itself a developing country - cope with the influx. But as of last week, it had received just 30 percent of that, said Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo in a statement.

FILE - Colombia's Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo gives a press conference during the 49th OAS General Assembly in Medellin, Colombia, June 26, 2019.

"The international community has been much more generous in other cases," said Trujillo, who met with U.N. representatives on Tuesday. "We are grateful for the cooperation that we have received but as the number of migrants keeps growing, so will the demand for services and resources."

The funds received equate to around $68 per migrant, he said, comparing that to the between $500 and $900 donated per person for those fleeing crises in Syria, South Sudan and Myanmar.

Speaking to Reuters at the weekend, the head of the U.N. refugee agency Filippo Grandi said Venezuela was "one of the
most under-funded humanitarian appeals in the world for one of the biggest crises."

Colombia said this month it would give citizenship to more than 24,000 children born to Venezuelan migrant parents to prevent the children from being stateless and less able to access education and healthcare.

The country of some 49 million has not put in place stringent immigration requirements, although restrictions are mounting in other parts of the region.

Related Stories

In this May 2, 2019 file photo, Arelys Pulido holds her two-month-old daughter Zuleidys after she had her feet prints taken for her birth certificate at the Erazmo Meoz hospital in Cucuta, on Colombia's border with Venezuela.
The Americas
Babies Born to Venezuelan Parents in Colombia to be Granted Citizenship
UN agencies hail Colombia's action as major step in combating statelessness
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
August 08, 2019
People prepare to sleep in a public square that has become an informal shelter for several hundred undocumented Venezuelan migrants in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Aug. 27, 2018.
The Americas
Colombia Seeks Source of Signs That Threaten Venezuelan Migrants
More than 1.4 million Venezuelans have migrated to Colombia in recent years, fleeing shortages of food and medicine and political upheaval
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 01, 2019
Venezuelan Gabriel Valles, a 32-year-old systems engineer and opposition activist who spent four years in Venezuelan jails, poses for a portrait in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Valles currently has permission to work and live in…
The Americas
Colombia Plans Temporary Work Permit for Undocumented Venezuelans 
Colombia has been the top destination for Venezuelans fleeing their country's crippling economic crisis in recent years, putting pressure on its public health, education and welfare systems while fueling concerns about impacts on wages
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 08, 2019
A man walks past boxes of USAID humanitarian aid at a warehouse at the Tienditas International Bridge on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 21, 2019, on the border with Venezuela. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said he’s weighing whether to shut down the border with Colombia, where the bulk of aid meant for Venezuela is being stockpiled and exiled leaders have been gathering ahead of a fundraising concert Friday. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
The Americas
US Aid for Venezuela to be Distributed in Colombia
U.S.-supplied humanitarian aid that was earmarked for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will now be distributed in Colombia
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
May 30, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

The Worth of a Girl