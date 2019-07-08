The Americas

Colombia Plans Temporary Work Permit for Undocumented Venezuelans 

By Reuters
July 8, 2019 09:41 PM
Venezuelan Gabriel Valles, a 32-year-old systems engineer and opposition activist who spent four years in Venezuelan jails, poses for a portrait in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Valles currently has permission to work and live in…
Venezuelan Gabriel Valles, a 32-year-old systems engineer and opposition activist who spent four years in Venezuelan jails, poses for a portrait in Bogota, Colombia, June 18, 2019. Valles currently has permission to work and live in Colombia for 90 days.

BOGOTA - Colombia is preparing a temporary work permit for undocumented Venezuelans, part of an effort to reduce off-the-books jobs that often pay less than the minimum wage while depriving state programs of revenues, a government official said on Monday.

Colombia has been the top destination for Venezuelans fleeing their country's crippling economic crisis in recent years, putting pressure on its public health, education and welfare systems while fueling concerns about impacts on wages.

"We cannot permit that the migrants' main asset is that they are cheaper to hire informally," Colombia's deputy labor minister, Andres Felipe Uribe, told journalists.

"That's why we're going to start to put in place rules for a special work permit so that the moment a Venezuelan is hired illegally they can receive a formal work proposal," Uribe added.

FILE - People cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, June 10, 2019.

Uribe said Venezuelans must receive the same labor rights as Colombian workers, including wages of at least 925,148 pesos ($288) per month and enrollment in health and pension programs.

In 2017, Colombia created a two-year special permit that allowed Venezuelans to work and reside in the country, but stopped accepting new applicants months later. Today, less than half of the 1.3 million Venezuelans in Colombia live there legally, according to Colombia's immigration department.

Related Stories

00:02:07
The Americas
Venezuelans Flood Colombian City After Border Crossing Re-opened
After months of being closed, the International Simon Bolivar Bridge connecting Colombia and Venezuela in the eastern Colombian city of Cucuta has been re-opened.  Since then, there has been a surge of Venezuelans traveling to Colombia to buy the food and medicine no longer available in Venezuela because of the country's ongoing humanitarian and political crisis. More in this report by Jeider Gato and Hugo Echeverry, narrated by Cristina Caicedo Smit.
A man walks past boxes of USAID humanitarian aid at a warehouse at the Tienditas International Bridge on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 21, 2019, on the border with Venezuela.
US Emergency Aid for Venezuela to be Distributed in Colombia
U.S.-supplied humanitarian aid that was earmarked for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will now be distributed in Colombia, officials said Thursday.    Colombia's government said it had reached the decision with the U.S. and representatives of Guaido because of Nicolas Maduro's continued "blocking" of the aid.    In a statement, the national disaster agency said some of the aid would now be redistributed to some of the 1.2 million…
Venezuelans cross illegally into Colombia near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, which Venezuelan authorities continue to keep closed, in La Parada near Cucuta, Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
The Americas
Colombia: 1,000 Venezuelan Forces Deserted Since February
About 1,000 members of the Venezuelan security forces have fled to Colombia since last month, giving up weapons and uniforms as they abandoned the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Colombian authorities said Monday.    Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the updated number of Venezuelan police and military personnel who crossed the…
FILE - People sleep on makeshift beds on a street, where Venezuelan migrants gather to spend the night, in Maicao, Colombia, Feb. 15, 2018.
The Americas
New Lifeline for Venezuelans Opens in Colombia
The U.N. refugee agency and Colombian authorities are opening a reception center in the border city of Maicao, in the La Guajira region, to offer humanitarian assistance to vulnerable Venezuelans fleeing their country.Every day an estimated 5,000 Venezuelans flee violence, persecution and socioeconomic distress in their country. Many have taken refuge in Colombia, which is hosting more than one million Venezuelan refugees and migrants.There are no refugee camps in the…
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
March 08, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters