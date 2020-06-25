The Americas

Colombia Soldiers Accused of Raping Girl, 12

By VOA News
June 25, 2020 01:03 AM
FILE - Colombia's President Ivan Duque addresses the nation in a televised speech, in Bogota, Colombia, Nov. 22, 2019.

Colombian President Ivan Duque said he is receptive to prosecutors seeking a life sentence if several soldiers accused of raping a 12-year-old girl Monday are charged and convicted.

Gito Dokabu Indigenous Governor Juan De Dios Queragama said a human rights official told him seven uniformed soldiers raped the girl. He said the girl was unable to walk when friends assisting her mother found at her at her school.

No circumstances of the alleged attack were immediately made public. The case comes a week after Colombia’s Senate approved a life in prison sentence for cases involving the rape or murder of minors.

Colombia's attorney general is investigating whether the soldiers were involved and will determine if they will face charges. 

Child Marriage