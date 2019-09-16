The Americas

Colombia to Strengthen Protection for Politicians after Candidate Murders

By Reuters
September 16, 2019 03:41 PM
Colombia’s President Ivan Duque speaks next to commanders of military forces in Popayan, Sept. 12, 2019.
Colombia’s President Ivan Duque speaks next to commanders of military forces in Popayan, Sept. 12, 2019.

BOGOTA - Colombia will increase protection for political candidates running in October's local and regional elections after the murders of seven aspirants, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.

The killings have sparked renewed calls for more to be done to prevent political violence in the country, where hundreds of community leaders and human rights activists have also been murdered.

Some 117,000 people are running for provincial governorships, mayorships and seats on provincial legislatures and local councils in the Oct. 27 contests. Two hundred and thirty-six of them have some level of protection from the National Protection Unit.

"We have spoken today with all of the parties to strengthen protection measures, so the National Protection Unit (UNP) can respond with more speed to the requests, but it also shows there have been significant advances on the part of the UNP," Duque said after meeting with security, election and judicial officials, referencing the agency that provides bodyguards and other protections to public figures.

"All of the requests for protection that have been received so far need to be up-to-date in the next 72 hours," Duque added.

"We have also asked the parties to take general protection measures where they tell security forces about (candidates') movements."

Investigations into the murders were advancing, Duque said, referencing two arrests in the murder of a mayoral candidate in Antioquia province and the killing of the "intellectual author" of another candidate's murder in Cauca province.

Six candidates were murdered during campaigning in 2015 local and regional elections, Duque added.
 

Related Stories

Photographers take photos of the burnt vehicle in which the body of mayoral candidate Karina Garcia who was found in Suarez, Colombia, Sept. 2, 2019.
The Americas
Colombian Mayoral Candidate Killed, Government Blames Rebel Dissidents
Vehicle carrying Karina Garcia, a Liberal Party candidate in the municipality of Suarez in Cauca province, and 5 other victims was shot at while it traversed a highway in the mountainous region, before being set on fire
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 22:12
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

The Worth of a Girl