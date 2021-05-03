The Americas

Colombian Finance Minister Resigns Amid Deadly Protests

By Associated Press
May 03, 2021 10:07 PM
People light candles during a vigil in honor of Nicolas Guerrero who died after being shot during a national strike against tax…
People light candles during a vigil in honor of Nicolas Guerrero who died after being shot during a national strike against tax reform in Cali, Colombia, May 3, 2021. Guerrero was shot during clashes with police on Sunday.

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - Colombia's finance minister resigned on Monday following five days of protests over a tax reform proposal that left at least 17 dead.

Alberto Carrasquilla's resignation comes a day after President Ivan Duque withdrew the tax plan from congress in response to the protests, which have included riots and violent clashes with police.

According to Colombia's human rights ombudsman, 16 protesters have been killed since Wednesday as well as a policeman who was stabbed to death.

Carrasquilla had designed the tax reform, which was aimed at raising $6.7 billion for Colombia's government as it struggles to pay debts while attempting to provide poor families with subsidies to mitigate the pandemic's impact.

The finance minister's plan included a 19% sales tax on gasoline as well as an effort to expand the country's tax base by charging income taxes to people making $700 a month or more.

Carrasquilla had also proposed a 19% sales tax on utilities in middle-class neighborhoods, and a wealth tax for individuals with a net worth of $1.3 million or more.

The government said it needs the money to pay for health care improvements and to continue implementing a basic income scheme that started during the pandemic.

But the tax plan was rejected by most political parties, which are currently preparing for elections in 2021, and had also angered unions, student groups and small-business leaders whose incomes have been affected by the pandemic. Protesters asked the government to raise corporate taxes and decrease military spending instead of taxing the middle class.

Sergio Guzmán, a political analyst in Bogota, said Carrasquilla's resignation could "embolden" protesters to stay in the streets until the government meets other demands such as reforming the police or stopping plans to fumigate illegal coca crops with a chemical that could cause cancer. He pointed out that Colombia's president now has few options but to start negotiations over taxes with different political and social groups.

"The problem is that Duque has little credibility now," Guzmán said.

Colombia's president on Sunday encouraged politicians to come together and design another tax plan.

"Withdrawing this tax reform or not is not what should be debated," Duque said in a nationally televised speech. "The real debate is how to guarantee the continuation of social programs."

 

Related Stories

Riot police and demonstrators face off during a national protest against tax reform in Bogotá, Colombia, April 28, 2021. (Pu Ying Huang/VOA)
The Americas
Clashes Erupt as Colombians Protest Tax Hikes
Demonstrations are part of a national strike against proposed tax hikes by the administration of embattled Colombian President Iván Duque, but the marches soon became a backlash to tensions and economic turmoil caused by the pandemic
Default Author Profile
By Megan Janetsky
Thu, 04/29/2021 - 02:04 PM
Migrants use a rope to cross the Tachira river, the natural border between Colombia and Venezuela, as the official border…
The Americas
Colombia to Give Temporary Protective Status to Venezuelan Migrants
The status will allow the migrants to work legally in Colombia
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 02/08/2021 - 06:50 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Colombian Finance Minister Resigns Amid Deadly Protests

People light candles during a vigil in honor of Nicolas Guerrero who died after being shot during a national strike against tax…
The Americas

With Proper Care, Maradona Could be Alive, Medical Report Says

A fan mourns in front of flowers and posters left in tribute to Diego Maradona at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium…
The Americas

Mexico Asks the Mayans for Forgiveness

Handout picture released by the Mexican Presidency showing Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R), his Guatemalan…
The Americas

Cuban Government Ends Leading Dissident's Hunger Strike

In this screen grab taken from Cuban TV handout footage, Cuban dissident artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara is being taken by medical personnel to the Calixto Garcia Hospital in Havana, May 2, 2021.
The Americas

US Expresses Concern Over El Salvador Vote to Remove Judges, Attorney General

People hold signs reading "Respect for the constitution," as they protest against the removal of Supreme Court judges and the Attorney General by El Salvador's congress, in San Salvador, May 2, 2021.