The Americas

Colombian Government, Unions Renew Talks But No Agreement Reached

By Reuters
December 05, 2019 11:26 PM
A demonstrator takes part in a protest as a national strike continues in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 4, 2019.
A demonstrator takes part in a protest as a national strike continues in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 4, 2019.

BOGOTA - Union leaders and Colombian government representatives met on Thursday for the second time this week but failed to reach an agreement to end protests against President Ivan Duque's economic and social policies.

The meeting took place just one day after a national strike organized by unions, students and advocacy groups drew thousands of protesters.

"We remain deeply at odds with the government over the make up of the discussions," Diogenes Orjuela, the head of the Central Union of Workers (CUT), told journalists after the meeting.

"Furthermore, the government has taken a step back by labeling the discussions as exploratory. We continue to hold that this is a table for negotiations between the government and the national strike committee, to discuss the 13 demands that have been raised," he said.

Protest leaders' demands include that the government take more action to halt the killings of human rights activists, better implement a peace deal with leftist rebels and dissolve the ESMAD riot police, whom they accuse of excessive force during the protests.

Members of the Indigenous Guard and students march in an anti-government protest in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019…
FILE - Members of the Indigenous Guard and students march in an anti-government protest in Bogota, Colombia, Nov. 29, 2019.

Protesters also oppose a Duque tax reform which would cut duties on businesses, and reject other proposals Duque denies supporting, like alleged efforts to raise the pension age and cut the minimum wage for young people.

The government on Thursday asked protest leaders to make their demands more specific.

"The government needs to know the full depth of these demands so that it can discuss what agreements can and cannot be achieved," said presidency official Diego Molano. "What we cannot do is build a negotiation based on 13 different topics without clearly knowing each demand."

The protests, which have been largely peaceful, saw looting and attacks against transport systems in the first few days, leading the mayors of Cali and Bogotá to institute curfews.

Five people have died in connection with the protests, which followed upheaval in other Latin American countries such as Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia.

The government and protest leaders have agreed to a further meeting next week.

 

Related Stories

Members of a drums band perform during a protest as a national strike continues in Bogota, Colombia December 4, 2019. REUTERS…
The Americas
Marches Begin to Mark Colombia's Third National Strike 
Strike is latest demonstration in two weeks of protests, which have drawn hundreds of thousands of marchers and put pressure on president's proposed tax reform, which lowers duties on businesses
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 16:57
Demonstrators bang pots as they join a call for what they say is a simultaneous cacerolazos (pot-banging protests) throughout…
The Americas
Talks Between Colombia Strike Committee, Government End Without Advances
Hundreds of thousands of Colombians have participated in protests against President Ivan Duque's social and economic policies since Nov. 21
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 18:38
FILE - Colombia's President Ivan Duque addresses the nation in a televised speech, in Bogota, Colombia, Nov. 22, 2019.
The Americas
Colombian President Extends Olive Branch to Protesters
Ivan Duque agrees to an independent dialogue with labor and student groups organizing recent protests in Colombia
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 21:57
An anti-government protester chants during a demonstration in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Colombians unhappy…
The Americas
Myriad of Frustrations Draw Colombians Back onto Streets
Colombians unhappy with President Ivan Duque's response to nearly a week of boisterous protests over everything from job losses to shark hunting quotas are taking to the streets again
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/27/2019 - 18:48
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage