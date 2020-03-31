Colombian Rebels to Observe Ceasefire Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Colombia's left-wing National Liberation Army rebel group says it will observe a month-long unilateral cease-fire beginning Wednesday.

In a statement released Monday, the (ELN) rebels described the cease-fire as a "humanitarian gesture" while the country is in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the rebels’ gesture following his appeal for worldwide cease-fires.

The UN leader called on other armed groups in Colombia to take similar action so authorities can focus on fighting the pandemic.

So far, more than 700 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colombia. At least 14 have died, so far.

In addition to the cease-fire the National Liberation Army rebel group said it is receptive to resuming suspended peace negotiations with the government.