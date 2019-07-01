The Americas

Costa Rica Education Minister Resigns Under Evangelical Fire

By Reuters
July 1, 2019 11:33 PM
Costa Rica's Education Minister Edgar Mora speaks to the media after resigning for protests over his "progressive" ideas at the presidential house in San Jose, Costa Rica, July 1, 2019.
Costa Rica's Education Minister Edgar Mora speaks to the media after resigning in the face of protests over his "progressive" ideas at the presidential house in San Jose, Costa Rica, July 1, 2019.

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA - Costa Rica’s education minister Edgar Mora resigned Monday following protests against policies including his support for gender-neutral bathrooms, in a sign the cultural issues that dominated last year’s presidential election remain divisive.

Protesters included members of the Pentecostal Christian-aligned opposition party, as well as transportation and education groups. They criticized Mora on multiple fronts, including his proposal to allow transgender students to use the bathroom according to the gender with which they identify.

Catholic, Evangelical opposition

The 2018 election cycle was marked by clashes between Pentecostal Christian candidate Fabricio Alvarado Munoz over his criticism of same-sex marriage and what he called “gender ideology” that he said was promoted by the center-left ruling party.

Though the center-left candidate prevailed, with the election of President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, nearly 40% of the final vote went to its conservative opponent.

Costa Rica is famed for its laid-back way of life and progressive environmental policies. But it is also a bastion of traditional Catholic values, with a fast-growing evangelical community. Former minister Mora identifies as an atheist.

Port blockaded

The protest against Mora’s policies included blockades that cut off access to one of Costa Rica’s Caribbean ports, creating up to $10 million in daily losses, according to Laura Bonilla, spokeswoman for the Chamber of Exporters business group.

Protests began last week. At the time, Alvarado Quesada refused to push Mora out. The minister walked away from his role Monday after the news of the blockades.

“I hope that after my resignation, an avenue of dialogue will open,” Mora said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

But leaders who had taken to the streets said Mora’s departure would not be enough to end the protests.

The blockades were carried out by transport groups who joined with educators and students. Elected members of the opposition who took office in 2018 also supported the movement, which also opposed Mora’s policies to change the way students were evaluated.

A leader of the truck drivers, Quirico Alpizar, told the press that Mora’s ideology violated Christian doctrine.

Related Stories

LGBT community members and activists demostrate in front of the Supreme Court of Justice, to demand for same-sex marriage, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Aug. 4,2018.
The Americas
'Love Will Prevail': Costa Rica's Same-sex Couples Can Marry in 2020
Same-sex couples in Costa Rica will have the right to get married by mid-2020, the nation's constitutional court has ruled, a first for socially conservative Central America.In a majority decision made public on Thursday, the court backed the opinion of the San Jose-based Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which said in January that countries in the region should legalize same-sex unions.Legalizing gay marriage was a major campaign promise by President Carlos Alvarado…
Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado greets the public wearing the presidential sash during his swearing-in ceremony, in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 8, 2018.
The Americas
Carlos Alvarado Sworn In as Costa Rican President
Journalist Carlos Alvarado has been sworn in as Costa Rica's president, accepting the sash of office from his predecessor and ally, Luis Guillermo Solis.   In his first speech as president, Alvarado said he intends to improve employment, education and health and fight poverty.   The 38-year-old called Tuesday for unity and said his administration will be known for inclusivity.   In Alvarado's words: "Under the…
Presidential candidate Carlos Alvarado, right, with the Citizen Action party, greats a supporter as he arrives to a Mass at La Soledad church before casting his ballot during general elections in San Jose, Costa Rica, Feb. 4, 2018.
The Americas
Costa Rica Vote Halts March of Religious Conservatism
The resounding victory of a pro-gay marriage candidate in Costa Rica's presidential run-off vote on Sunday staved off a resurgent Christian evangelical movement that proved unable to translate strong social conservatism into a win. Gay rights have expanded across Latin America in recent years, especially in South America, though many advocates feared there could be a backlash from practicing Christians energized by growing evangelical Protestantism. The…
National Restoration Party presidential candidate Fabricio Alvarado greets supporters during a rally in San Jose, Costa Rica, March 31, 2018.
The Americas
Costa Ricans Split over Gay Marriage Vote for Next President
An evangelical pastor who has capitalized on opposition to same-sex marriage was in a tight presidential race in Costa Rica on Sunday against a novelist and former cabinet minister. Fabricio Alvarado went from also-ran to leading candidate after he came out strongly against a call by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for Costa Rica to allow same-sex marriage. His opponent, Carlos Alvarado of the governing Citizen Action Party, has openly backed…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters