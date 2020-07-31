The Americas

COVID-induced Hunger Could Destabilize Latin America, WFP Warns

By Lisa Schlein
July 31, 2020 11:56 AM
Ana Orellana, a street vendor of coffee, sits outside a house and near a white flag as a sign to ask for food, in a low-income…
FILE - Residents wait outside a house and near a white flag as a sign to ask for food, in a low-income neighborhood during the coronavirus outbreak, in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 14, 2020.

GENEVA - A COVID-19-induced hunger pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean could threaten the stability of countries in the region, the World Food Program said. 

Latin America is the region with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, accounting for more than a quarter of the more than 17 million cases reported by Johns Hopkins University. The disease is driving hunger and food insecurity in a region already facing economic, social and political instability, as well as drought and the start of the hurricane season, WFP said.   

The agency projects the number of people in Latin America and the Caribbean facing severe food shortages in coming months will rise to 16 million.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley recently visited a farming project run by the WFP in Ibarra, in Ecuador's Imbabura Province.   

In a video from the site, Beasley addressed the economic devastation created in Latin American countries by COVID-19. He said many farmers are barely eking out a living because of the pandemic, which is preventing them from selling their crops.   

“Just in the areas where WFP [is] in this region alone, we have seen a substantial increase in over 11 million people that are marching toward the brink of starvation," he said. "So, it is devastating, and it is why we must act, and we must act now so that we can bring some hope to people. Otherwise you will have political destabilization, mass migration, economic deterioration, supply chain disruption and many people will starve, in addition to COVID itself.”   

The World Food Program said people in Haiti, countries along Central America’s Pacific coast — especially Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — as well as Venezuelan migrants in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru are most at risk of starvation and death.    

The COVID and hunger pandemics must be tackled together, Beasley said, because they feed upon each other. The WFP is calling for $328 million to provide crucial aid in the region.   
 

Related Stories

Residents wait in line at a "community pot," in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Wednesday June 17, 2020. For…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19-Related Hunger, Disease Stalk World’s Poorest
Number of hungry people could increase from current 149 million to 270 million before year's end without international support
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 15:04
FILE - Walter Ferreira, left, and Laura Dure cook stew at a soup kitchen that feeds about 300 people daily in Luque, Paraguay, May 11, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID Fallout Could Result in ‘Devastating Levels of Hunger’, WFP Says
WFP official says a famine could be 'of biblical proportions'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 11:16
A woman balances a reed basket bearing her child on her head as she stands with fellow villagers in systemic queues as they…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN: COVID-19 Worsening World Hunger   
World body’s Food and Agriculture Organization says  690 million people were undernourished in 2019 and as many as 132 million more could be pushed into hunger due to the pandemic 
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 15:50
Workers wearing face masks amid the new coronavirus line up to enter the Corabastos market, one of Latin America's largest food…
The Americas
WFP Warns of a Looming Hunger Crisis in Latin America
UN food agency official says COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America threatens to also become a 'hunger pandemic' 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 15:55
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Child Marriage