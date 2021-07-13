The Americas

Cuba Protesters Cite Shortages, Frustrations with Government

By VOA News
July 13, 2021 08:20 AM
A woman shouts pro-government slogans as anti-government protesters march in Havana, Cuba, July 11, 2021.
A woman shouts pro-government slogans as anti-government protesters march in Havana, Cuba, July 11, 2021.

Protesters rallying against Cuba’s government on Sunday expressed a number of grievances, including the state of the country’s economy and the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
 
“What we want is change,” Yamila Monte, a Cuban domestic worker told AFP. “I have had enough.”
 
The protests were the largest against the government in decades and took place in the capital, Havana, as well as multiple areas across the country.
 
People “are angry because there is no food, because there are problems,” Yudeiky Valverde, a 39-year-old primary school employee told AFP.
 

People gather near police cars during protests against and in support of the government, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID…
A Timeline of Recent Events in Cuba 
Critical events leading up to current developments as unprecedented protests roil country 

Cuba is in the midst of severe economic woes.  The government reported the economy shrank by 11% last year.  A drop in tourism after the Trump administration imposed new travel restrictions and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have added to the strain of the continued U.S. trade embargo and sanctions targeting shipments of oil from Venezuela.
 
With a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases this year, protesters are upset about the medical system.
 
“There have been demonstrations because of the drugs, because there are none, there is nothing in the country,” Niurka Rodriguez, a 57-year-old rumba singer told AFP, while acknowledging the impact of the U.S. embargo.
 

People wave Cuban flags during a protest against the Cuban government at Versailles Restaurant in Miami, on July 12, 2021. -…
People wave Cuban flags during a protest against the Cuban government at Versailles Restaurant in Miami, on July 12, 2021.

Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel blamed the U.S. policies for the unrest, an accusation denied by U.S. officials. U.S. President Joe Biden said the protesters “are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian regime.”
 
A protester who spoke to the Associated Press but declined to identify himself out of fear of possible arrest said: “We are fed up with the queues, the shortages. That’s why I’m here.”
 
Maykel, a Havana resident who spoke to Reuters and declined to give his surname, described the situation in Cuba by saying, “It’s becoming impossible to live here.”

Cubans are seen outside Havana's Capitol during a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in…
Cubans are seen outside Havana's Capitol during a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, July 11, 2021.
In Photos: Anti-government Protests in Cuba
Thousands of Cubans have taken to the streets since Sunday in the largest anti-government demonstrations in decades, with people demanding freedom from an authoritarian regime, expressing frustration with the economy and criticizing the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

