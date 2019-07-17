The Americas

Cuba Says Nationwide Blackouts to End by Saturday

By Associated Press
July 17, 2019 11:54 AM
A disabled man in a wheelchair is evacuated by paramedics during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Due to high winds and tides, the sea pushed over the Malecon sea wall, flooding low parts of the Vedado neighborhood. (AP Photo…
FILE - A disabled man in a wheelchair is evacuated by paramedics during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 23, 2017.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - Cuba's energy minister says breakdowns in the country's power plants have caused a string of blackouts across the country this week, and he promises the problem will be solved by Saturday.
 
Minster of Energy and Mining Raul Garcia Barreiro told state media Tuesday night that a series of blackouts in cities and towns throughout Cuba was due to mechanical problems in three power plants as two others were down for maintenance.
 
The statement came after days of official silence in response to reports on Twitter from Cubans experiencing power cuts. Dozens of users reported the times, duration and locations of blackouts, in a dramatic example of the government's broken monopoly on information in the face of increased access to mobile internet, which came into wide use this year.

 

 

