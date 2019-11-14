The Americas

Cuban President Visits Town near US Military Base

By Associated Press
November 14, 2019 09:58 AM
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel talks to the press after voting in a referendum to approve or reject the new constitution in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
FILE - Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel talks to the press after voting in a referendum to approve or reject the new constitution in Havana, Feb. 24, 2019.

CAIMANERA - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is making his first trip to the town of Caimanera, the closest point in Cuba to the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay.

Diaz-Canel arrived in the town of about 10,000 people Thursday morning for a series of meetings with local officials.

He began with a visit to a newly renovated 3D movie hall.

Diaz-Canel assumed power in April 2018 and has made several dozen similar trips around Cuba to check on public services and infrastructure, accompanied by Cuba's state-run media. Some international media were invited to cover the trip in an unusual widening of access to Diaz-Canel, who has had virtually no interactions with the foreign press since becoming president.

 

