Cyclone kills 9 in Brazil

Authorities in Brazil say nine people were killed and more than 1,000 others were forced to leave their homes after a cyclone raced across southern Brazil, off the coast of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.

Meteorologists said Tuesday's "extratropical bomb cyclone," originated in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The storm packing nearly 110-kph winds damaged homes across dozens of towns in Santa Catarina.

Structures in Florianopolis, the capital of Santa Catarina, suffered the greatest damage.

The storm prompted officials in Rio Grande Mdo Sul, Santa Catarina and Parana to issue flood warnings.