Demonstrators Call for Brazil President's Resignation as He Self-Quarantines with COVID-19  

By VOA News
July 15, 2020 02:20 AM
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro ascends a flight of stairs at his official residence Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil,…
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro ascends a flight of stairs at his official residence Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, July 14, 2020.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's self-isolation with the coronavirus does not appear to be affording him any sympathy from protesters calling for his resignation. 

Demonstrators, who are upset over Bolsonaro's response to the outbreak, placed crosses representing COVID-19 victims outside the Brazilian Congress in the capital, Brasilia, on Tuesday. 

Protesters, including members of trade unions, Indigenous people and LGBT activists, delivered a petition to Congress calling for his impeachment.  

Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for downplaying the impact of the pandemic.  Indigenous leader Kretan Kaingang said demonstrators also wanted to honor warriors who died during the pandemic.  

Brazil has confirmed more than 74,000 deaths, the second-highest in the world behind the United States.  

So far, nearly two million people have been infected with the coronavirus in Brazil.  

