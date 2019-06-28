The Americas

Dominican Police Arrest 'Mastermind' in David Ortiz Shooting

June 28, 2019 02:02 PM
Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz speaks during a news conference before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, in Boston, Sept. 30, 2016.
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they have arrested the mastermind behind the shooting of baseball great David Ortiz earlier this month in an apparent case of mistaken identity.
 
Police said Friday that Victor Hugo Gomez was detained in the Caribbean country. No further details were immediately released.
 
Authorities had said last week that they believed Gomez was living in the U.S.
 

He is accused of ordering the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez. Authorities say hit men confused Ortiz with Fernandez during the June 9 shooting at a bar in the capital of Santo Domingo. The two men are friends and were sharing a table.
 
Ortiz was flown to Boston and remains hospitalized there after doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine.

