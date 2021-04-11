The Americas

Ecuador Holds Second Round of Presidential Election   

By VOA News
April 11, 2021 08:13 AM
A poster depicting presidential candidate Andres Arauz with former president Rafael Correa next to Jhajaira Urresta, hangs on a house in the south of Quito, a day ahead of the presidential election, Apr. 10, 2021.

Ecuadorians are voting Sunday in a runoff election to choose between a right-wing and a left-wing candidate to replace President Lenin Moreno, who is not seeking reelection.

Polls show the two contenders in a tight race.

Economist Andres Arauz, 36, from the Union of Hope coalition and a protégé of former President Rafael Correa, was leading in the first round of vote in February with almost 33%. 

Former banker Guillermo Lasso, 65, a conservative politician and third-time presidential candidate who has finished second twice before, to Correa in 2013 and Moreno in 2017, garnered about 20% of the first-round ballots. 

Arauz has promised to give $1,000 to a million families when he takes office. He has also offered to provide benefits to the youth, such as free internet access. 

In the meantime, Lasso has tried to portray a moderate image by promising to fight discrimination based on sexual orientation and increase protection of animal rights. 

Both candidates have called on backers to denounce irregularities as the election proceeds. 

The Ecuadorian elections council is expected to report the results Sunday night and the new president will begin his term May 24. 

VOA News

