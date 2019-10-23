The Americas

Ecuador Indigenous Group Puts Government Talks on Hold

By Reuters
October 23, 2019 08:39 PM
A demonstrator runs while holding an Ecuadorian flag during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 12, 2019.
A demonstrator runs while holding an Ecuadorian flag during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 12, 2019.

QUITO, ECUADOR - QUITO - Ecuador’s indigenous movement said Wednesday that it paused talks with President Lenin Moreno because of the government’s “persecution” of the group’s leaders since a halt to violent anti-austerity protests.

Jaime Vargas, head of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) said the group had entered the talks “in good faith,” but an atmosphere of trust did not exist. 

“We cannot be at the table while they are pursuing us,” Vargas told reporters.

Ecuador’s state prosecutors’ office Tuesday opened an investigation into Vargas for allegedly promoting “subversive groups” after he had told supporters at a rally Saturday that CONAIE would create its “own army.”

Ecuadorean indigenous leader Jaime Vargas rises his arms during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 8, 2019.

In response, CONAIE said this referred to a “communal guard” to protect its territory, in accordance with the rights of self-determination granted to indigenous communities in Ecuador’s constitution.

After days of protests, Moreno last week ditched an IMF-backed plan to terminate decades-old fuel subsidies and started negotiations with the indigenous and other social groups to seek an agreement that would keep them from returning to the streets.

Moreno’s change of heart over the subsidies was a major victory for Ecuador’s indigenous peoples, who have led uprisings that helped topple at least three governments but have struggled to make a mark in day-to-day politics.

Before the protests were suspended, Moreno had refused to backtrack on the subsidy cuts, which were intended to aid Ecuador’s finances after a $4.2 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

At least seven people died, several hundred were injured and more than 1,000 people were arrested during the protests, which began Oct. 3, according to authorities.

Indigenous and protesters celebrate the announcement that the government cancelled an austerity package that triggered violent…
People gather in the aftermath of the last days' protests, after the government of Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno agreed to…
A demonstrator holds tires as he runs during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito,…
Police officers (R) that were held by indigenous wait to be hand over to representatives of the United Nations (UN) in Quito on…
