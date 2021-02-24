The Americas

Ecuador President Declares State of Emergency Following Deadly Prison Riots

By VOA News
February 24, 2021 02:50 AM
Tear gas rises from parts of Turi jail where an inmate riot broke out in Cuenca, Ecuador, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Deadly riots…
Tear gas rises from parts of Turi jail where an inmate riot broke out in Cuenca, Ecuador, Feb. 23, 2021.

Officials in Ecuador say order has been restored at prisons in three cities, where authorities said at least 75 inmates died in riots between rival gangs. 

President Lenín Moreno declared the national prison system in a state of emergency and ordered stepped-up security measures.    

Officials say authorities, with the assistance of an additional 800 police officers, gained control of the fighting within the detention centers at Guayaquil, Cuenca and Latacunga. 

The president also ordered the Ministry of Defense to exercise strict gun, ammunition and explosives control in the surrounding areas of correctional facilities..  

Edmundo Moncayo, the General Director of the National Service of Attention to People Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), said the inmate fights were set off when police carried out a search for weapons. 

Moncayo said some prison staff were injured in the riots but none died.   

Moncayo also said the vast majority of the country's prison population lives in the centers where the violence occurred. 

Among Ecuador’s roughly 38,000 inmates, confrontations among criminal groups often resulted in riots. In December, riots at several facilities left 11 people dead. 

Related Stories

Members of the Ecuadorian Marine Force patrol outside the Zone 8 Deprivation of Liberty Center in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on…
The Americas
Ecuador: At Least 50 Dead in Prison Riots
Deadly melees erupt in three Ecuadorian prisons
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 07:09 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage