Ecuador Voters to Determine Country’s Next President in Runoff Election

By VOA News
February 09, 2021 03:04 AM
Andres Arauz, presidential candidate of the United for Hope alliance, lifts the ballot box so his grandmother, Flor Celina…
Andres Arauz, presidential candidate of the United for Hope alliance, lifts the ballot box so his grandmother, Flor Celina Galarza, can vote during presidential and legislative elections in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 7, 2021.

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Andrés Arauz is heading for a runoff vote in national elections after leading among a field of 16 candidates but not winning enough votes for an outright victory. 

Arauz, an ally of former populist president Rafael Correa, received at least 32 percent of the vote, based on two exit polls from Sunday’s vote, far less than the 50 percent needed to avoid a second round of voting.

Ecuador's presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso attends a news conference in Guayaquil
Ecuador's presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso attends a news conference in Guayaquil, Feb. 8, 2021.

Battling for a second-place finish is Yaku Pérez, an attorney and human rights activist propelled by support among his indigenous community, and Guillermo Lasso, a banker seeking the South American country’s top office for a third time.  
 
Both candidates received nearly 20 percent of the vote. 
 
The second round of voting, which is expected to determine who becomes Ecuador’s new president, is set for April 11. 
 
Aside from choosing a successor to President Lenin Moreno, voters will also be selecting 137 members to Congress. 

