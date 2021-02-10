The Americas

Ecuadorean Election Officials to Review Thousands of Ballots Over Concerns of Irregularities

By VOA News
February 10, 2021 02:58 AM
Yaku Perez, presidential candidate for the Pachakutik political party, speaks during a press conference outside the Electoral…
Yaku Perez, presidential candidate for the Pachakutik political party, speaks during a press conference outside the Electoral Council Processing Center, after a meeting with OAS observers, in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 9, 2021.

Election officials in Ecuador will be reviewing thousands of primary ballots over concerns of irregularities before determining which candidate will face top vote getter Andrés Arauz in an upcoming runoff election. 

Arauz, an ally of former President Rafael Correa, secured a spot in the April 11 run off after receiving just over 32 percent of the vote in Sunday’s primary election. 

Ecuador’s National Election Council said 3,770 ballots have to be reexamined before it determines if Indigenous environmental activist Yaku Pérez’ less than one percent lead over banker Guillermo Lasso holds up.  

All three candidates expressed confidence in the review process following a meeting Tuesday with electoral observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) and Ecuador National Electoral Council (CNE) authorities. 

It is unclear how long it will take before the CNE validates the returns. 

Related Stories

Andres Arauz, presidential candidate of the United for Hope alliance, lifts the ballot box so his grandmother, Flor Celina…
The Americas
Ecuador Voters to Determine Country’s Next President in Runoff Election
Ecuador voters will choose country’s next president in runoff election
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 03:04 AM
Esperanza-UNES- alliance party presidential candidate Andres Arauz, left, and his running mate Carlos Rabascall celebrate as…
The Americas
Leftist Leads in Early Returns for Ecuador Presidential Vote
Andrés Arauz, who is supported by former President Rafael Correa appeared likely to go on to an April 11 runoff
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 02/07/2021 - 11:45 PM
Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate of the Creating Opportunities party or CREO, shows his ballot before voting during…
The Americas
Ecuadorians to Pick President Under Strict Pandemic Measures 
Sixteen candidates are vying to succeed President Lenín Moreno
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 02/07/2021 - 11:12 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage