The Americas

Eta Makes Landfall in Cuba 

By VOA News
November 08, 2020 08:31 AM
Roelvis Matos, 46, prepares the roof of his home ahead of the arrival of the Storm Eta in Havana, Cuba, November 7, 2020…
Roelvis Matos, 46, prepares the roof of his home ahead of the arrival of the Storm Eta in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 7, 2020.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Sunday that Tropical Storm Eta has made landfall along the South-Central coast of Cuba and is moving to the north, across the island. 

The meteorologists forecast Eta, moving with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometer per hour, will produce “dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds over portions of Cuba and Florida.”  

Early Sunday Eta was 450 kilometers south-southeast of Miami, Florida. 

There is a storm surge watch, as well as a hurricane watch, for portions of Florida’s coast and Keys, including Florida Bay.  

Residents walk past inundated vehicles in the flooded streets of Planeta, Honduras, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in the aftermath of…
FILE - Residents walk past inundated vehicles in the flooded streets of Planeta, Honduras, Nov. 6, 2020, in the aftermath of Hurricane Eta.

A tropical storm warning, meanwhile, is also in effect for several Cuban provinces, the northwestern Bahamas, and other sections of Florida’s coast and Keys.  

 

 

 

Related Stories

Residents walk past inundated vehicles in the flooded streets of Planeta, Honduras, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in the aftermath of…
The Americas
Storm Eta Moves Toward Caymans, Bahamas, Cuba
Eta, now a tropical depression that is expected to strengthen, leaves at least 100 dead from floods, mudslides in Central America
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/07/2020 - 04:55 AM
A woman walks among debris on a bridge over the Chamelecon river after the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras Nov. 6, 2020.
The Americas
Eta Ravages Central America, Expected to Strengthen, Head Toward US
Storm leaves at least 57 dead from floods, mudslides in Honduras, Guatemala and Panama
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 01:40 AM
Residents wade through a flooded road in the aftermath of Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The storm…
The Americas
Weakened Eta Drenches Central America; at Least 57 Dead
Forecasters say the now-tropical depression was expected to regather and head toward Cuba and possibly the Gulf of Mexico by early next week
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 10:32 PM
A man fixes the roof of a home surrounded by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Eta in Wawa, Nicaragua, Nov. 3, 2020.
The Americas
Tropical Storm Eta Makes Slow Move Over Central America
US National Hurricane Center says center of storm was about 95 kilometers west of coastal Nicaraguan city of Puerto Cabezas and moving west at about 13 kilometers per hour
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 03:28 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage