Eta Makes Landfall in Cuba 

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Sunday that Tropical Storm Eta has made landfall along the South-Central coast of Cuba and is moving to the north, across the island.

The meteorologists forecast Eta, moving with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometer per hour, will produce “dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds over portions of Cuba and Florida.”

Early Sunday Eta was 450 kilometers south-southeast of Miami, Florida.

There is a storm surge watch, as well as a hurricane watch, for portions of Florida’s coast and Keys, including Florida Bay.

FILE - Residents walk past inundated vehicles in the flooded streets of Planeta, Honduras, Nov. 6, 2020, in the aftermath of Hurricane Eta.

A tropical storm warning, meanwhile, is also in effect for several Cuban provinces, the northwestern Bahamas, and other sections of Florida’s coast and Keys.