The Americas

European Space Agency Records Amazon Air Pollution

By Associated Press
September 9, 2019 09:13 PM
In this aerial view the red dust of the BR230 highway, known as "Transamazonica," mixes with fires at sunset in the agriculture town of Ruropolis, Para state, northern Brazil, Sept. 6, 2019.
In this aerial view the red dust of the BR230 highway, known as "Transamazonica," mixes with fires at sunset in the agriculture town of Ruropolis, Para state, northern Brazil, Sept. 6, 2019.

RIO DE JANEIRO - New satellite images published Monday by the European Space Agency show an increase in air pollution in the Brazilian Amazon while fires burned in the region last month.

Several maps showed more carbon monoxide and other pollutants in August than in the previous month, when there were fewer fires.

The agency said fires released carbon dioxide once stored in the Amazon forests back into the atmosphere, potentially having an impact on the global climate and health.

Burning continues in the Amazon despite a 60-day ban on land-clearing fires that was announced last month by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Data from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research showed the number of fires in all of Brazil has surpassed 100,000 so far this year, up 45 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

FILE - A fire burns a tract of the Amazon jungle in Agua Boa, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Sept. 4, 2019.

Renata Libonati, a professor in the department of meteorology at the Rio de Janeiro Federal University, said that aside from gases, the burning of forests also released particles into the atmosphere, which can lead to an increase in respiratory problems, especially among young children and the elderly.

Particles can be transported by winds in cities that are not immediately close to where the fires are taking place.

"The impact of the fires go far beyond where the forests are burning," Libonati told The Associated Press.

The lack of rain during the current dry season in the Amazon region makes things worse, she said, as rain can help stop the progress of particle pollution.

Related Stories

Bolivia's Evo Morales, Peru's Martin Vizcarra, Colombia's Ivan Duque, Ecuador's Lenin Moreno, all Presidents , and Suriname VP Michael Ashwin Adhin sign a Amazon pact, Sept. 6, 2019.
The Americas
Amazon Countries Sign Forest Pact, Promising to Coordinate Disaster Response
The presidents of Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru, the vice-president of Suriname and the natural resource minister of Guyana attended the one-day summit in the jungle city of Leticia in southern Colombia
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 18:35
Demonstrators wear masks of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, left, and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel during a protest in defense of the Amazon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 5, 2019. Germany has suspended a line of funding for Amazon projects.
The Americas
In Rio, Protest in Defense of Amazon Turns Political
Dozens of events are being held in Brazil and abroad to show support for the vast Amazon rainforest on a day known as Amazon Day
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 21:53
A member of Uru Eu Wau Wau tribe holds up a rifle in the tribe's reserve in the Amazon, south of Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 29, 2019.
The Americas
Clash of Cultures as Amazon Cowboys Close In on Indigenous Lands
The Uru-eu-wau-wau tribe's resource-rich 1.8 million hectare native reserve is under constant siege from landlords, timber traders, landowners and miners who rely on deforestation
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 15:24
FILE - Jose, 2, plays while a fire burns a tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 27, 2019.
The Americas
Fire Hazard: Children Struggle to Breathe as Smoke Chokes Amazon City
Smoke permeating the city of Porto Velho, the capital of Brazil's northwestern state of Rondonia, is leading concerned parents to wait for hours in line at local hospitals to get help for their children who are struggling to breathe
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 21:25
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

The Worth of a Girl