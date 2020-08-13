The Americas

Ex-Ecuadorian President Detained in New Criminal Probe

By VOA News
August 13, 2020 01:03 AM
FILE - In this May 6, 2005 file photo, former Ecuadorean President Abdala Bucaram leaves the Foreign Ministery in Panama City,…
FILE - In this May 6, 2005 photo, former Ecuadorean President Abdala Bucaram leaves the Foreign Ministry in Panama City, Panama, where he was granted political asylum, despite an arrest warrant in his home country.

Police have detained former Ecuadorian President Abdala Bucaram for the second time in two months, this time in an organized crime probe.

Ecuadorian Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo told a local radio station that Bucaram was arrested at his home in the port city of Guayaquil on Wednesday as part of investigation into whether he is linked to the murder of an Israeli man jailed in a possible COVID-19 medical supply scandal.

So far, Bucaram has not been charged in connection to the inmate's death at the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil on Saturday.

In June, Bucaram was detained for a time following a raid on his home in an investigation into the sale of COVID-19 medical supplies to hospitals.

Authorities seized thousands of face masks and coronavirus antibody rapid test kits.

A gun and artwork were also seized, and Bucaram was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and state-owned sculptures.

Bucaram's three adult sons are being sought in connection with the inquiry into sale of overpriced medical supplies to hospitals.

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file picture taken on June 17, 2017 dismissed Ecuadorean president (August 1996-February 1997), Abdala Bucaram,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Ex-Ecuadorian President Jailed in Corruption Case Linked to COVID-19 Pandemic
Officials say raid part of investigation into suspected embezzlement at hospital
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 03:12
The Wider Image: Rural Ecuador faces coronavirus outbreak without doctors
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Infodemic: UN Didn't Require Ecuador to Legalize Abortion to Get COVID-19 Aid
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 15:15
Ecuador Struggles to Cope with Coronavirus Cases
00:01:28
The Americas
Ecuador Overwhelmed by Mounting Coronavirus Dead as Bodies Go Unclaimed
Ecuador is struggling to cope with mounting cases of coronavirus infections, now numbering more than 4,400, according to a Johns Hopkins University monitoring site. Almost 250 people have died from the illness, with the port city of Guayaquil the hardest hit. So many people have died there that the morgues are filled, and the bodies of other victims are going uncollected. For VOA, reporter Nestor Aguilera filed this account from Ecuador in this report narrated by Ben Cento.
Default Author Profile
By Nestor Aguilera
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 00:09
People construct burial vaults in the Angela Maria Canalis cemetery as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) overwhelms sanitary…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Ecuador's president calls for inquiry into handling of virus victims’ bodies
Sight of bodies in street fuels anguish
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 02:28
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage