Ex-Mexican Lawmaker Arrested in Connection with Acid Attack on Musician    

April 07, 2020 07:05 AM
Former Mexican lawmaker Juan Antonio Vera Carrizal is under arrest for allegedly ordering the acid attack on a saxophone player last September. 

Oaxaca state police say Vera was the main suspect in the case, where acid was thrown on saxophonist María Elena Ríos Ortiz by a man pretending to be a customer at the travel agency where she worked. 

Reuters news agency said Ortiz believed her ex-boyfriend was behind the attack.  

The motive for the attack on Ortiz was not clear.  

Interpol has reportedly arrested a second man in connection with the crime, which is part of a disturbing trend of violence against women in Latin America. Women’s rights activists say there have been more than a dozen cases of acid attacks in Mexico over the past decade. 

 

 

