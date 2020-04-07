Ex-Mexican Lawmaker Arrested in Connection with Acid Attack on Musician    

Former Mexican lawmaker Juan Antonio Vera Carrizal is under arrest for allegedly ordering the acid attack on a saxophone player last September.

Oaxaca state police say Vera was the main suspect in the case, where acid was thrown on saxophonist María Elena Ríos Ortiz by a man pretending to be a customer at the travel agency where she worked.

Reuters news agency said Ortiz believed her ex-boyfriend was behind the attack.

The motive for the attack on Ortiz was not clear.

Interpol has reportedly arrested a second man in connection with the crime, which is part of a disturbing trend of violence against women in Latin America. Women’s rights activists say there have been more than a dozen cases of acid attacks in Mexico over the past decade.