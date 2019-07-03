The Americas

Fishing Boat Capsizes off Honduras, at Least 26 Dead

By Reuters
July 3, 2019 10:34 PM
In this Sept. 10, 2018 photo, Miskito fishermen push a boat onto the shore on Savannah Cay, Honduras, at the end of a fishing trip. Thousands of men across the Mosquitia region of Honduras and Nicaragua depend on lobster and sea cucumber fishing to…
Miskito fishermen push a boat onto the shore on Savannah Cay, Honduras, at the end of a fishing trip, Sept. 10, 2018. Thousands of men across the Mosquitia region of Honduras and Nicaragua depend on lobster and sea cucumber fishing.

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS - At least 26 people died after a lobster-fishing boat capsized off the Atlantic coast of Honduras during poor weather conditions, an armed forces spokesman said Wednesday, in one of the country’s worst accidents at sea.

Forty-seven people were rescued after the accident near Puerto Lempira, said Jose Domingo Meza, the armed forces spokesman.

Various boats have gathered off the Honduran coast for lobster-fishing season, which began this month and runs through February.

Another fishing boat capsized earlier in the day in the same region because of the poor weather, but all 49 people onboard were rescued, Meza said.

Honduras lobster exports generated $46 million in 2018, according to official data, and were sent mostly to the United States.
 

