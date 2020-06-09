The Americas

Fitness Lovers Take Advantage of Argentina's Capital's Easing of Coronavirus Restrictions  

By VOA News
June 09, 2020 09:40 AM
A man stretches as people exercise at a park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, June 8, 2020. The city government authorized…
A man stretches as people exercise at a park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 8, 2020.

Thousands of fitness enthusiasts flooded the streets of Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, Monday night after the city government gave its approval for people to exercise outside between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. as it begins to ease restrictions on containing the coronavirus. 

Joggers and bike riders banned from outdoor activities for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic moved through night, with the aid of extra police on the streets. 

The relaxation of the quarantine Monday also marked the reopening of some retail businesses in Argentina, even as President Alberto Fernandez extended the quarantine in Buenos Aires and several other jurisdictions mostly impacted by the COVID-19 virus until June 28. 

Fernandez said social distancing, and the use of face masks will remain mandatory for the entire country. 

So far, Argentina has confirmed more than 23,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 700  deaths. 

Related Stories

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires
COVID-19 Pandemic
Argentina Hails Production of Rapid, Inexpensive Coronavirus Test
Argentina's government says new COVID-19 test produces results in under two hours
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 01:43
Health workers evacuate an elderly woman from a nursing home after residents of the facility tested positive for the new…
COVID-19 Pandemic
25 Evacuated from Nursing Home in Argentina after Testing Positive for COVID-19
Initial reports indicate none was showing symptoms
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 02:14
Commercial aircrafts remain at the tarmac of Jorge Newbery airport which is closed during the outbreak of the new Coronavirus,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Argentina Imposes Toughest Travel Ban in Americas, Sparking Outcry
The new decree bans until Sept. 1 the sale and purchase of commercial flights to, from or within Argentina
Reuters logo
ByReuters
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 18:20
Police guard a train station during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, in Buenos Aires,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Argentina Extends Coronavirus Lockdown
Lockdown now runs until May 10
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 03:39
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage