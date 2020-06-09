Fitness Lovers Take Advantage of Argentina's Capital's Easing of Coronavirus Restrictions  

Thousands of fitness enthusiasts flooded the streets of Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, Monday night after the city government gave its approval for people to exercise outside between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. as it begins to ease restrictions on containing the coronavirus.

Joggers and bike riders banned from outdoor activities for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic moved through night, with the aid of extra police on the streets.

The relaxation of the quarantine Monday also marked the reopening of some retail businesses in Argentina, even as President Alberto Fernandez extended the quarantine in Buenos Aires and several other jurisdictions mostly impacted by the COVID-19 virus until June 28.

Fernandez said social distancing, and the use of face masks will remain mandatory for the entire country.

So far, Argentina has confirmed more than 23,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 700 deaths.