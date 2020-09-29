The Americas

Former Colombian Paramilitary Chief Deported from US to Face Criminal Complaints

By VOA News
September 29, 2020 04:31 AM
Colombian paramilitary Rodrigo Tovar Pupo, center, is escorted by U.S. DEA Agents at his arrival in Opa-locka, Fla., Tuesday,…
Colombian paramilitary Rodrigo Tovar Pupo, center, is escorted by U.S. DEA Agents at his arrival in Opa-locka, Fla., Tuesday, May 13, 2008.

Colombian authorities say former paramilitary chief Rodrigo Tovar Pupo is back in the country to answer dozens of criminal complaints stemming from his role in atrocities ranging from mass killings to torture. 

He was deported Monday from the United States, where he served 12 of a 16-year sentence for drug trafficking.  

Tovar Pupo was once a high-ranking leader of the United Self Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), blamed for massacres during the country’s bloody civil conflict. 

The AUC is widely believed to have used its battles with leftist rebels to hide their illicit activities, including drug trafficking and extortion. 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2012 file photo, police patrol a coca field as hired farmers uproot coca shrubs as part of a manual…
The Americas
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Arrest of Colombia Rebel Leader 
US offers reward for Colombian rebel leader accused of narcoterrorism  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 04:18 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage