The Americas

Former Head of Mexico's State Oil Company Awaits Extradition from Spain to Face Corruption Charges  

By VOA News
July 16, 2020 12:29 AM
FILE - Emilio Lozoya, former head of Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex, gives a press conference in Mexico City, Aug. 17, 2017.
FILE - Emilio Lozoya, former head of Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex, gives a press conference in Mexico City, Aug. 17, 2017.

Emilio Lozoya, the former CEO of Mexico's state oil company Pemex, who faces charges of money laundering and accepting bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, could be extradited to Mexico from a Spanish jail as early as Thursday. 

Lozoya, who last led Pemex just over four years ago, was a fugitive on the run until his arrest in the Spanish town of Malaga in late February on an outstanding arrest warrant from Mexico. 

Lozoya, who was close to former President Enrique Peña Nieto, decided to return voluntarily to Mexico and cooperate with prosecutors in cases against him for alleged corruption. 

Mexico sent a plane to Spain to transport Lozoya because of the restrictions on commercial flights due to   the coronavirus pandemic. 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is seen in the sea outside the Puerto La Cruz oil refinery in Puerto La Cruz
USA
US Turns Screws on Maritime Industry to Cut Off Venezuela's Oil
US sanctions have driven Venezuela's oil exports to their lowest levels in nearly 80 years
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 01:47
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage